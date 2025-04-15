MBTA Plans Train Service to Gillette Stadium Concerts This Year

A view outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This Spring and Summer, concertgoers can take special MBTA commuter rail trains to Gillette Stadium from Boston and Providence. Tickets will run $20 round-trip per person.

Trains will be available for major acts like AC/DC, Post Malone, George Strait, and Morgan Wallen from both cities. Shows by Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and Coldplay will have train service from Boston only.

Fans can buy tickets two weeks before each show through the mTicket app. For weekend concerts, tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Fridays, exactly 14 days before the event.

Trains from Providence will stop at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro, and Mansfield. Boston trains leave from Back Bay and make just one stop at Dedham Corporate Center.

Each train gets you there early - about an hour to hour and a half before the show starts. After concerts end, trains head back within 30 minutes.

When trains fill up, no more tickets will be sold. Regular commuter rail passes won't work for these special event trains.

Fans from Rhode Island and the South Coast can avoid driving headaches by taking Providence trains. The Boston route takes passengers through the western suburbs to get to Foxborough.

Shows run from spring through fall 2025, with concerts scheduled for both weeknights and weekends across different music genres.