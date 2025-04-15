Miranda Lambert Marks ‘Kerosene’ 20th Anniversary With Vinyl Release And New Track

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Kerosene with a special vinyl reissue and a previously unreleased track titled “I Don't Love Here Anymore.” The album, which originally debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 2005 and includes hits like “Me and Charlie Talking,” “Bring Me Down,” “Kerosene,” and “New Strings,” will be available on vinyl for the first time starting April 25.

“This album changed everything for me,” Lambert shares of Kerosene. “It's where my journey truly began, and I can hardly believe it's been 20 years. Releasing Kerosene on vinyl for the first time — and sharing a never-before-heard song from that era — feels incredibly special. I can't wait for y'all to hear it and relive the fire that started it all!”

Certified Platinum by the RIAA, Kerosene remains a landmark in country music. Lambert unveiled the anniversary project on social media with the post, “Breaking news. We're throwing it back to 2005,” signaling further surprises under the banner Kerosene Weekly. The vinyl reissue features a cover design inspired by the now-retired Country Weekly magazine, offering a nostalgic nod to the era.