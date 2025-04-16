Comcast to Provide Equipment, Grants to 100 Greater Boston Small Businesses
Comcast is bringing its popular RISE program back to Greater Boston to continue supporting small businesses in the Boston community. According to a Boston Globe report, small businesses in the Greater…
Comcast is bringing its popular RISE program back to Greater Boston to continue supporting small businesses in the Boston community.
According to a Boston Globe report, small businesses in the Greater Boston community can apply in May to receive an aid package that includes the following:
- New computer and cable equipment
- A professionally developed 30-second TV spot
- Access to online entrepreneurship courses and coaching sessions
- A $5,000 monetary grant
Comcast will partner with Ernst & Young to review applications. It will announce 100 winners in the Boston market and four other metro areas in August.
On Tuesday, April 15, Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president for Comcast's New England region, held a launch event for the Boston RISE program at the Boston Public Market. More than 30 small businesses in New England are based there.
“We were really purposeful about holding this at the Public Market,” Hannan said in an interview with The Boston Globe. “These are exactly the type of businesses we want to apply to Comcast RISE.”
Hannan stated that members of her Boston Comcast team made an appeal to executives at Comcast's headquarters in Philadelphia to return RISE to Boston. They team learned that they were approved about a month ago.
Comcast launched its RISE program in 2020 to support small businesses that were encountering economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.