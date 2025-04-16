Massachusetts Starts Accepting E-Bike Voucher Program Applications

The Massachusetts E-Bike Voucher Program is now live. This new state program, which strives to get people out of cars and onto bikes, launched on Monday, April 14.

Massachusetts will accept applications over the next two weeks to receive a voucher to purchase an electric bike. The program helps moderate to low-income people as well as individuals with physical challenges who could benefit from cycling.

Vouchers range from $800 to $1,200, depending on one's eligibility. The state aims to grant 3,000 vouchers during the next six months.

When Boston piloted the program last fall, local bike shops reported great success.

"It's been extremely beneficial because it's given access for more people to ride e-bikes," said Landry's Bicycles general manager Mark Vautour in an interview with CBS News Boston. "Last year, it was just the city, and now it's going to be the state as well. There was definitely a pick-up in business in the fall from a couple of different demographics, whether it be students or seniors."