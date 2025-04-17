Dierks Bentley Drops 11th Album ‘Broken Branches’ June 13, Teams Up with Miranda Lambert and John Anderson

Music powerhouse Dierks Bentley will release Broken Branches on June 13 through Capitol Records Nashville. The project brings together an all-star cast.

"The country music community has a lot of broken branches in it. That's why we're all here," Bentley told Billboard. "We want to do something a little bit different, and I think everyone sees themselves like that – certainly in country. This is the people's music, and it represents that spirit of individuality so well."

The new collection has 11 songs. Four are from Bentley, and seven are from established and emerging Nashville songwriters. The tracks have unique quirks and deep meanings. String masters Charlie Worsham, Jedd Hughes, Rob McNelley, and Bryan Sutton add their magic to the mix. "She Hates Me" was the strongest opening single in Bentley's career.

On the title song, "Broken Branches," Country Music Hall of Fame voice John Anderson joins forces with Riley Green. In another standout moment, Miranda Lambert picks up her banjo for "Near You," her first collaboration with Dierks Bentley since "Bad Angel" in 2010.

Driving Tennessee's back roads while listening to song demos helped Bentley pick the perfect tracks, including "Cold Beer Can" featuring Stephen Wilson Jr. and the twangy "Well Well Whiskey."

Jim Beavers and Bentley created the closing track, "Don't Cry For Me." The album also serves up "Jesus Loves Me," "Something Worth Fixing," "Off the Map," and "Standing in the Sun."