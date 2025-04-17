Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Congregate Off Cape Cod to Feed

Endangered North Atlantic right whales have been seen off the coast of Cape Cod during the week of April 7.

The Center for Coastal Studies reported sightings of at least 85 right whales in Cape Cod Bay. Many whales have been swimming close to the shore along the bay's western side. The center reported that the whales feed on large zooplankton patches found in the waters off Cape Cod.

CBS News Boston reported on Tuesday, April 15, that the Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) Team from the Center for Coastal Studies had been able to remove some fishing gear that had been caught in the mouth of a 5-year-old whale from the group for more than four months. Crews were unsuccessful in removing all the gear from the whale's mouth.

"This will be a particularly challenging case to solve. While there may be enough entangling gear on the whale to kill him over the long term, there is not enough gear for us to use techniques we would normally use. With that in mind, I would temper expectations for this case," reported MAER Director Scott Landry.

Researchers estimate that approximately 372 right whales remain in the world. The biggest threats to their species include strikes by boating vessels and fishing gear entanglement.