Hog Island Beer Co. Acquires Mayflower Brewing Co.

A Cape Cod brewery is in the process of acquiring a South Shore-based beermaker. Hog Island Beer Co. in Orleans is purchasing Plymouth's Mayflower Brewing Co.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, April 15, Hog Island Beer officials said, "This exciting move marks a new chapter for both businesses, which are each located in coastal towns on Cape Cod Bay, bringing together two well-known Massachusetts brands with shared values of quality, independence, and a passion for brewing exceptional beer. The acquisition, pending all necessary approvals, includes the full operation of Mayflower's Plymouth, Massachusetts, brewery and taproom, as well as their Beer Garden collaboration with The Pinehills on the Village Green, also in Plymouth."

According to the release, the Mayflower brand will continue to operate under its founding name. Its operations will remain in Plymouth.

Hog Island founder Mike McNamara added, "Our goal is to continue producing the beers people know and love from Mayflower while also exploring fresh ideas and expanding our reach."

“We could not be more excited about having Mike and the team at Hog Island usher in the next era of growth and prosperity for Mayflower,” said Drew Brosseau, founder of Mayflower Brewing Company, in the release. “Their passion for quality and commitment to community is exactly what I envisioned for Mayflower's future.”