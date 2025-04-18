Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Morgan and Posty Run It Back

Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck! Every week, I give you the run-down on the newest country releases, and I've got some great ones for you today. Let's get right into it!

Hot Off The Press: Morgan Wallen & Post Malone - "I Ain't Coming Back"

Morgan and Post Malone are back for round two. After dominating 2024 with "I Had Some Help," they've dropped another potential smash with "I Ain't Coming Back." This one blends Post's genre-jumping sound with Morgan's unmistakable Southern grit - and it's the latest preview at what's to come from Morgan's new album I'm The Problem, which drops on May 16th.

Album Drop: LOCASH - Bet The Farm

LOCASH's first album in six years is here, and Bet The Farm is loaded with so many feel-good country anthems. From their chart-topper "Hometown Home" to their summery "Buzzin'," it's got a stacked lineup of co-writers and a self-owned label backing it.

Rising Star Spotlight: Tucker Wetmore - "3, 2, 1"

Tucker Wetmore didn't write "3, 2, 1," but he says that the lyrics feel like a page from his own life. The song deals with the decision of leaving or staying in a relationship. It's got a summer vibe, which I love in a song, and it's a great indication of what's to come on his debut album What Not To when it drops on April 25.

On Your Radar: Eric Church - "Hands Of Time"

Eric Church's latest single is a heartfelt tune about nostalgia. "Hands Of Time" is a warm, acoustic-leaning track that speaks to anyone who's ever had a song instantly take them back in time. It's from his new album Evangeline vs. The Machine, which is coming out May 2.