Cape Cod Welcomes New Dining Spots Debuting This Spring

Three new restaurants will soon open their doors to diners in Cape Cod.

Baleine Wine Bar

The Baleine Wine Bar is the creation of Adam and Erica Dunn, owners of Dunn & Sons Wine in Yarmouth Port. “Baleine will offer a focused but dynamic wine list (all wines available at Dunn & Sons), along with beer, cocktails, and music with vinyl DJs,” Dunn wrote in an email to the Cape Cod Times. The new establishment is named Baliene after the French word for whale.

Pete's Point Restaurant & Tavern

Original owners Peter and Elizabeth Skordas have returned to Cape Cod's dining community with Pete's Point Restaurant & Tavern in South Dennis.

“Old favorites, new specials, and a refreshed new look. With Pete back at the helm, it's time to Get Back To The Point!” stated a message on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Pete's Point's sister restaurant, Olympia Seafood, also announced the reopening. Pete's owners posted a full menu of apps, fried seafood, entrees, and sandwiches on Facebook.

The Cape House

Kathy and John Ohman operated the popular establishment, Kate's Seafood, at 284 Paine's Creek Road in Brewster for close to four decades. After the Ohmans took time last summer to work with new owners Robert and Izabelle Crisanti, the restaurant is set to reopen in May as The Cape House.

“The main menu will be primarily fried seafood and scooped ice cream. Izabelle is trying to add fish tacos. We're thinking about adding a fried chicken sandwich,” Robert Crisanti said in an interview with the Cape Cod Times.

Izabele Crisanti said she also enjoys working with local farmers, and the new menu may incorporate salads with roasted vegetables.