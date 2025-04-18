Hunters Urged to Remain on Alert for Bird Flu as Mass. Spring Turkey Hunting Season Begins

Officials with MassWildlife are urging hunters to remain vigilant for bird flu before the spring turkey hunting season begins.

Bird flu, or avian flu, is a disease caused by viruses in wild birds and domestic poultry such as chicken. This winter, Massachusetts recorded its most significant bird flu outbreak.

MassWildlife shared some tips with the Cape Cod Times to help hunters avoid contracting the virus.

MassWildlife encourages hunters to prepare birds for eating in the field when possible to avoid bird flu. They should also wear gloves and wash their hands after handling game birds.

Cooking the meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill any viruses, including avian flu.

MassWildlife also asks hunters to report sick or deceased birds if they find five or more at a single location, which could signal a possible avian flu outbreak.

At the beginning of April, MassWildlife issued a press release stating that positive cases of bird flu are dropping as warmer weather arrives.

While it's rare for humans to get bird flu, infection can nonetheless happen.

People can become infected with bird flu by inhaling or touching surfaces contaminated with bird mucous, saliva, or feces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. No human-to-human spread of bird flu has been recorded.

People who have extended close contact with sick or dead birds, such as farmers, hunters, or those who maintain backyard chicken coops, are most at risk for contracting bird flu.