This Day in Country History: April 18

April 18 was a momentous day in country music history with the 56th Annual Country Music Awards, inductions into the Grand Ole Opry, and country stars performing public service announcements about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 18, 2012, the 56th ACM Awards were held at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with major stars winning big, including:

2021: Luke Bryan, known for his role as a judge on the TV show American Idol and songs such as "That's My Kind of Night" and "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," won Entertainer of the Year. Maren Morris won Female Artist of the Year, and Thomas Rhett won Male Artist of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

The ACMs continued to dominate on April 18, including:

1998: Country band Diamond Rio was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and performed its hit song "Meet in the Middle." After 30 years, this Grammy-winning band continues to record and perform.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 18 saw these performances and chart toppers:

2009: Taylor Swift's "Love Story" peaked at No. 4 with 30 weeks on the charts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic saw musical artists promoting vaccinations and the premiere of Glen Campbell's documentary about Alzheimer's disease:

2014: Glen Campbell premiered his documentary, Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, about his struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Campbell died in 2017 at the age of 81.

