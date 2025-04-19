Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – John Morgan’s First No. 1

Backstage Country
Ben
Ben's Top 25 Countdown

We've got a brand new No. 1 this week, a big jump for a big song, and plenty of action throughout the Top 25!

This Week's No. 1 Song

John Morgan officially earned his first-ever No. 1 in Boston with "Friends Like That," thanks to a little help from his buddy Jason Aldean. It's been climbing the chart steadily, and after lingering in the top five, it finally claims the top spot. A massive moment for one of Nashville's newest stars.

Biggest Mover Of The Week

Nate Smith rockets up five spots this week, making "Fix What You Didn't Break" the biggest mover on the chart. Could this be another No. 1 in the making?

Other Countdown Highlights

  • LOCASH slips to No. 2 with "Hometown Home" after spending a week at No. 1.
  • Jelly Roll holds down two spots this week - "Liar" at No. 5 and "Heart Of Stone" at No. 21.
  • Parmalee is on the move - "Cowgirl" rises to No. 12.
  • Morgan Wallen holds steady at No. 7 with "Love Somebody" for the third week.

The Chart

  1. John Morgan & Jason Aldean – "Friends Like That"
  2. LOCASH – "Hometown Home"
  3. Dylan Scott – "This Town’s Been Too Good To Us"
  4. Tyler Hubbard – "Park"
  5. Jelly Roll – "Liar"
  6. Cole Swindell – "Forever To Me"
  7. Morgan Wallen – "Love Somebody"
  8. Jason Aldean – "Whiskey Drink"
  9. Sam Hunt – "Country House"
  10. Jordan Davis – "I Ain’t Sayin"
  11. Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay"
  12. Parmalee – "Cowgirl"
  13. Kane Brown – "Backseat Driver"
  14. Rascal Flatts w/ Jonas Brothers – "I Dare You"
  15. Blake Shelton – "Texas"
  16. Jackson Dean – "Heaven to Betsy"
  17. Zach Top – "I Never Lie"
  18. Nate Smith – "Fix What You Didn’t Break"
  19. Ella Langley – "Weren’t For The Wind"
  20. Bailey Zimmerman – "Holy Smokes"
  21. Jelly Roll – "Heart of Stone"
  22. Old Dominion – "Coming Home"
  23. Carly Pearce – "Truck On Fire"
  24. Drew Baldridge – "Tough People"
  25. Luke Bryan – "Country Song Came On"
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
