Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – John Morgan’s First No. 1

We've got a brand new No. 1 this week, a big jump for a big song, and plenty of action throughout the Top 25!

John Morgan officially earned his first-ever No. 1 in Boston with "Friends Like That," thanks to a little help from his buddy Jason Aldean. It's been climbing the chart steadily, and after lingering in the top five, it finally claims the top spot. A massive moment for one of Nashville's newest stars.