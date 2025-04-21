Boston Bars Roll Out $7 Martinis Every Day to Get Around Happy Hour Ban

While Massachusetts has strict happy hour laws, the number of Boston bars offering lower-priced value martinis is increasing. Petula's in South Boston and Barcelona Wine Bar, which has locations in the South End, Brookline, and Cambridge, now offer $7 martinis any time of day, not just during a happy hour.

This is a way to get around the state's happy hour laws as they check the 'anytime' box. Everyone can enjoy the same-priced martinis seven days a week. This wave of fixed-price drink specials comes after a failed 2024 attempt to amend the state's 1984 happy hour ban, which prohibits temporary drink discounts, free drinks, and promotions tied to specific hours, all originally intended to reduce drunk driving.

Barcelona Wine Bar has $7 espresso and classic martinis all day, every day. Petula's owner, Rachel Titcomb, says that their original dirty vodka martini is the most requested drink of the day, especially on Mondays. In 2023, Petula's launched its "Martini Monday" program. Every day, mini martinis on the restaurant's menu are served at a promotional price; however, the restaurant can't publicly say the price on days other than Monday. Since the start of the Monday program, the restaurant has seen an increase in Monday sales of 100%.

Other places, like Rebel's Guild and Bella Vista, have followed suit and offer full-size martinis, some for as low as $7, to entice cocktail patrons in a space with a very limited market due to antiquated promotional laws. While these are not technically happy hour prices, they go a long way in filling the gaps left by the ban.

"We had to make these changes in North Carolina and Georgia as well, where liquor laws restrict alcohol promotions similarly to Massachusetts," said Emily Nevin-Giannini to Boston Eater.