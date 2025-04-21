Cape Cod Tourism Leaders See Mixed Picture for Summer Season

Cape Cod Chamber officials are cautiously optimistic about the 2025 summer travel season in light of the current economic uncertainties and anxiousness over diminishing international travel, particularly from Canadian visitors. Although Cape Cod has depended on Canadian visitors for quite some time, other shifts in politics and economics may determine travel plans for 2025, according to leaders in the area.

“We're hearing all kinds of things,” said Cyndi Williams, Executive Director of the Harwich Chamber. “People are watching all facets, such as the stock market, before they make their decisions. For the summer, we're watching every day, it's changing, so I'm not ready to make a prediction yet. But we are optimistic.”

Judy Lindahl, Director of the Orleans Chamber, echoed that sentiment, noting that tourism trends have become increasingly unpredictable due to shifting policies. She expects to see more short weekend trips than the traditional two-week stays. Meanwhile, Brewster Chamber Director Kyle Hinkle emphasized that while international travel may decline, repeat domestic visitors are still helping to sustain occupancy rates.

Angela Bucar of the Chatham Chamber noted that Canadian travelers are still expected, but likely in smaller numbers compared to previous years. Local chambers have received warnings that tensions with Canada under the Trump administration may suppress cross-border tourism, though the full impact remains unclear.

Williams also expressed hope in drawing more visitors from the East Coast “drivable market,” even as feedback from members has been mixed. Businesses adapt daily to these evolving conditions, and local officials focus on closely tracking developments to help guide their expectations.