WaterFire Plans 12 River Lightings for Providence’s 30th Anniversary Season

WaterFire, one of Providence's most important cultural events, will return in May 2025, with an entire season of river lightings culminating in its 30th-anniversary celebration. The season will open on May 15 at sunset, with the first lighting at the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge. This milestone year will feature six full lightings and several partial lightings along the Providence River, drawing thousands of visitors to the city throughout the summer and fall.

Full WaterFire lightings are scheduled for May 31, July 4, Aug. 9, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, and Nov. 1, creating a vibrant and immersive experience complete with music, performances, and community activities. In addition, partial lightings will take place on June 19, Aug. 18, and Oct. 30, continuing the event's tradition of blending art and urban space in a unique way.

"As we celebrate 30 years of WaterFire, we are grateful to the sponsors, community partners, and supporters who have helped sustain this tradition in Providence," said Ed Cabral, the Director of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations at WaterFire Providence. Since its inception, WaterFire has transformed the downtown area into a dynamic cultural destination and has become a symbol of civic pride and community engagement.