Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Kelsea Ballerini’s Latest

Plus, the new powerhouse collab that has country fans talking.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. Each week, I pick out some new songs that I am loving - and that I think you'll love as well!

Kelsea Ballerini - "Baggage"

Kelsea Ballerini has officially named "Baggage" as her new single. It's a fun song off her latest project Patterns. When she was in Boston on tour, that song was clearly a crowd favorite. Check it out.

Morgan Wallen & Post Malone - "I Ain't Comin' Back"

Morgan and Post of course get a mention - these two have undeniable music chemistry. Since their first collaboration broke record after record, I guess they thought they'd do it again (a good business move, hahaha)!

Ben's Songs You Need To Hear | Official Playlist

Kelsea BalleriniMorgan WallenNew MusicPost Malone
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
