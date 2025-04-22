Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Kelsea Ballerini’s Latest

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. Each week, I pick out some new songs that I am loving - and that I think you'll love as well!

Kelsea Ballerini - "Baggage"

Kelsea Ballerini has officially named "Baggage" as her new single. It's a fun song off her latest project Patterns. When she was in Boston on tour, that song was clearly a crowd favorite. Check it out.

Morgan Wallen & Post Malone - "I Ain't Comin' Back"

Morgan and Post of course get a mention - these two have undeniable music chemistry. Since their first collaboration broke record after record, I guess they thought they'd do it again (a good business move, hahaha)!

Ben's Songs You Need To Hear | Official Playlist