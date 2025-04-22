Inside ‘The Gilded Age’ Tour Highlights History of Newport Mansions

If you're a fan of HBO's "The Gilded Age," you won't want to miss an opportunity to take a guided tour of locations in the Newport Mansions where the Emmy-winning series was filmed. Discover the stories about the individuals who lived in the homes and inspired the characters featured in the program, plus learn what goes on behind the scenes of a broadcast production.

Stops on the tour include:

Marble House, where you'll explore the Dining Room, scene of Bertha Russell's dinner for the Duke of Buckingham

The Breakers, where you'll encounter the Billiard Room, the setting where Mr. Russell conducted his business affairs

Chateau-sur-Mer, where you'll witness the exterior as it takes on the air of Mrs. Astor's cottage, including the Stair Hall with its “Tree of Life” mural

The Elms, where you'll learn about how the property functioned as the Russell family's Newport cottage

The tour will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays only on the following dates: May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; June 6, 13, 20, and 27. Tickets are $200 for members of the Preservation Society of Newport County and $250 for non-members. Purchase tickets online.

The Preservation Society of Newport County has also unveiled a new marketing initiative for The Elms. This campaign encourages visitors to “Live the Drama” by sharing the stories of the people who built and maintained the historic estate.

“Our goal was to make it clear these people were real — not just characters in a period drama,” said Kevin O'Leary, director of marketing for the Newport Mansions, in a statement provided to the Newport Buzz.

Through its partnership with Nail Communications of Providence, the Preservation Society of Newport County presents The Elms' history through a theatrical trailer and related digital content to raise awareness for the Bellevue Avenue landmark. The marketing effort follows from the success of a similar initiative for The Breakers and the Vanderbilt family.