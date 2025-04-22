Luke Bryan Defends American Idol Format, Praises Jelly Roll’s Impact

As the new season of American Idol is currently underway, with representatives from a new celebrity and a new format, judge Luke Bryan is defending against claims that American Idol is losing its way and focus. The show airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC, and a lot of fans and critics are expressing their dissatisfaction with how it is going and where it is going.

This season introduced country superstar Carrie Underwood to the judging panel and welcomed Jelly Roll as the show's artist in residence. Underwood's addition initially sparked some skepticism, but that has mostly quieted as viewers have developed a taste for her perspective and insight.

Bryan emphasized Jelly Roll's authenticity and emotional connection to all of the contestants. "He can relate to these kids that come from these backgrounds that are all over the place," Bryan said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, praising the singer's strong bond with aspiring artists who share similar past struggles.

Amid speculation that the show's new direction may be alienating long-time fans, Bryan reiterated that American Idol remains distinct from other talent shows. He emphasized that the series is "still driven by the talent," in contrast to shows like The Voice, which often place heavier emphasis on celebrity judges' personas.

Although some viewers initially pointed fingers at Underwood for any perceived missteps in the season's chemistry, Bryan's remarks suggest that the show's challenges go beyond individual casting choices. Instead, he positioned the program's strength in its ability to adapt while still celebrating raw, emerging talent.