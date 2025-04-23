Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: April 25-April 27
Boston comes alive this weekend with a vibrant mix of art, music, and community celebrations. From the powerful storytelling of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to the unrelenting energy of Machine Head and In Flames, there's no shortage of standout performances. Families can enjoy hands-on fun at Dudley Farm Day, while music lovers have their pick of dynamic live shows across the city.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- What: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- When: Friday, April 25, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3 p.m.
- Where: Boch Center - Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $29
The iconic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Boston with a powerful performance that blends extraordinary technique, emotional depth, and cultural storytelling. Celebrated for Mr. Ailey's groundbreaking choreography and vibrant new works by contemporary artists, the company explores the richness of the Black American experience. Each piece showcases grace, strength, and purpose, taking audiences on a journey that resonates long after the final bow.
Machine Head and In Flames With special guests Lacuna Coil and Unearth
- What: Machine Head and In Flames with special guests Lacuna Coil and Unearth
- When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5)
- Where: Citizens House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston
- Cost: $49.50 to $69.50
Machine Head and In Flames are bringing their heavy-hitting tour to Citizens House of Blues Boston, joined by special guests Lacuna Coil and Unearth. Fans can expect a night of blistering riffs, relentless energy, and powerhouse vocals from four of metal's most influential bands. With Machine Head's signature intensity, In Flames' melodic aggression, Lacuna Coil's haunting symphonic edge, and Unearth's metalcore fury, this lineup delivers a thunderous celebration of the genre.
Dudley Farm Day
- What: Dudley Farm Day
- When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: The Shirley-Eustis House, 33 Shirley St., Boston
- Cost: Free
Get ready for a fun-filled day at Dudley Farm Day 2025 at the Shirley-Eustis House. Celebrate spring with adorable farm animals, hands-on wool weaving, butter making, seed planting, and crafts for all ages. Local farms and neighborhood organizations will be on hand to share tips on gardening, social resources, and how to shop local for fresh produce and meats. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and ideal for anyone interested in community agriculture and sustainable living. In the event of rain, the festivities will be held inside the historic Carriage House at 15 Rockford St., Boston.
Other Events
Boston's live music scene is turning up the volume this weekend with an eclectic mix of high-energy performances. Whether you want to discover a new favorite or catch a legendary act, these shows promise an unforgettable night out:
- Magic Sword: "Year Of The Sword Tour 2025" with Starbender and Mega Ran: Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) at Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens, 158 Brighton Ave., Boston
- Poison the Well :Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Roadrunner, 89 Guest St., Boston
- Kranium: "The Higher Life Tour" (18 and over): Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens, 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston