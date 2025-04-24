Boston Public Market Named Third Best in America

Boston Public Market jumped to third place in USA Today's best public market rankings for 2025, moving up from seventh place last year. This New England food destination beat out Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market in the annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top public markets in the country. As we head into our 10th birthday year, this award is a testament to the hard work over the last decade of our incredible vendors, the loyalty of our visitors, and our ongoing commitment to supporting local food and artisanal entrepreneurs," said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of Boston Public Market, to Boston.com.

This busy downtown spot features 30 vendors bringing their finest goods from across New England. Shoppers can grab everything from fresh-baked bagels to local craft beer, with spices and hot food in between. Its location next to Haymarket MBTA station makes it perfect for weekday lunch crowds.

The market's strong showing is notable since Midwest cities typically dominate these contests. Places like Detroit, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, and Milwaukee usually take the top spots with their historic markets.

Since opening ten years ago on Hanover Street, this food hub has become a hot spot for food enthusiasts everywhere.

The rankings came from public voting that looked at both food quality and community impact. While many visit for the food, the space comes alive with art shows and cooking demos throughout the year.