Country Singer Jackson Dean to Drop New Single ‘Be Your Man’ May 9

Jackson Dean, the 24-year-old country artist from Maryland, is set to release his new single, "Be Your Man," on May 9. Announced via Instagram, Dean described the track as a "groovy little tune" designed to get listeners moving. This release follows his 2024 album, On the Back of My Dreams, which includes the Top 30 hit "Heavens to Betsy."

Currently on a European headlining tour, Dean continues to captivate audiences with his high-energy performances. Known for his intense stage presence, he told People, "I'll push so hard sometimes that I literally black out — like when you stand up too quick." He recounted an instance where he "spent an entire verse in the dark," yet his body continued performing.

Dean's musical journey began with his 2022 debut single, "Don't Come Lookin'," which reached No. 1, making him the youngest solo male country artist to top the charts with a debut. His sophomore album has received critical acclaim for its unvarnished storytelling and authenticity. Although Dean is experiencing a modest renaissance of fame, he continues to live a humble life, living in a cabin outside of Nashville with his girlfriend and their dog, when not killing time with hobbies like leatherworking and woodburning.