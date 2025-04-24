Gracie McGraw Takes the Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill happily supported their daughter Gracie McGraw during her performance in The Great War & The Great Gatsby at Carnegie Hall on Apr. 21. This production is part of John Monsky's American History Unbound series and tells the story of World War I through music, archival images, and storytelling through a mix of fictional and historical people.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer, the show featured Broadway talents, including Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, Diego Andres Rodriguez, and Gracie McGraw.

Gracie, 27, previously appeared in Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong. Her performance in this production was met with a standing ovation, with Hill visibly emotional during the show. McGraw shared his admiration, stating:

“Faith and I went to watch our oldest daughter, Gracie, perform this show for a PBS special airing on Veterans Day. It was a beautifully done performance by all, along with so many moving moments of our country, our people, and the service of our men in the Great War……of course, our Gracie was fantastic!!!!!!”

A second performance occurred on Apr. 22, and the production is scheduled to air on PBS on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The show commemorates the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, integrating its characters with real-life figures like Quentin Roosevelt and Vera Brittain to depict the impact of World War I.