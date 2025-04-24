Salem Spirits Maker Toasts Summer with New Limoncello Spritz

The calendar may still say April, but summer is just around the corner. A Salem-based spirits maker has just what you need to savor the upcoming season with a refreshing citrus boost.

Fabrizia Spirits has brought to market Limoncello Spritz, available in 12-ounce cans. The ready-to-drink cocktail with 7% ABV offers a conveniently packaged version of the company's bottled limoncello product crafted with the same recipe of only three ingredients: Fabrizia's limoncello, Italian sparkling wine, and a splash of soda water.

According to a Boston Globe report, brothers Phil and Nick Mastroianni began crafting limoncello in their parents' Newton garage using a family recipe. The two officially started the company in 2008, and it has grown steadily since then.

The Mastroianni spirits portfolio now includes various limoncellos, alcoholic sodas, and cocktails, all made using lemons imported from the company's lemon grove in Syracuse, Sicily. These lemons impart an intense aroma and a naturally sweeter, milder taste that infuse Fabrizia's drinks with flavor.

According to the Boston Globe, Fabrizia Spirits has grown to become a national company. Its limoncello is featured at The Italy Pavilion in Epcot at Disney World, where approximately 1,000 bottles per month are sold.