Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Chris Janson Is Back!

Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck, where each week, I share with you four brand new country releases that you need to check out! We'll talk about a brand new song that just dropped, a new album that's out now, a rising star to keep an eye on, and a legendary artist whose song is gaining ground on the charts. Let's get into it!

Hot Off The Press: Chris Janson - "Me and A Beer"

Chris Janson is kicking off his new era with a bang. "Me and A Beer" dropped today, and marks the first release from his upcoming album. It's upbeat, rowdy, and classic Chris Janson - the perfect soundtrack for summer. A music video for the song also came out today. Chris, a Grand Ole Opry Member has five No. 1 hits and a songwriting resume that includes Tim McGraw and LOCASH.

Album Drop: John Morgan - Carolina Blue

John Morgan's debut album Carolina Blue proves why Jason Aldean trusted him to write 16 songs on his last album, including the monster hit "If I Didn't Love You." Now, Morgan steps into the spotlight with a collection of heartfelt, high-energy tracks that balance Southern rock with bluegrass. It's a strong debut that showcases John Morgan's range and storytelling abilities.

Rising Star Spotlight: George Birge - "It Won't Be Long"

George Birge is shifting musical gears with "It Won't Be Long." It's a powerful reminder to embrace every moment. The song features piano, strings, and steel guitar backing his emotional vocal delivery. The music video, featuring George's sons, adds even more emotion. After scoring two No. 1 hits, Birge proves he can do heartfelt just as well as he does catchy.

On Your Radar: Luke Bryan - "Country Song Came On"