Boston’s Only Dueling Piano Bar to Close After Seven-Year Run

D's Keys Dueling Pianos will close its doors for good on April 26, 2025, ending the run of Boston's only dueling piano experience.

Since 2018, this Seaport District hotspot at 391 D Street has been a unique part of the city's music scene. As the only place of its kind in Boston, guests could request their favorite songs and even jump in to sing along.

Six final shows will wrap up the bar's run in April. Fans can catch performances on the 17th, 18th, 19th, then the 24th, 25th, with the last show happening on the 26th.

Though you can still walk in during these final weeks, booking tickets in advance is probably your best bet. This special type of entertainment venue is one of just a handful left across the country.

Every night, talented pianists mixed humor with music, creating a lively vibe you couldn't find anywhere else. Full houses sang along while the musicians threw in jokes between numbers.

The bar hosted countless special moments over the years. Wedding parties, newlyweds, and birthday celebrations chose this spot for its perfect blend of live music and crowd participation.

The owners are inviting everyone to come raise a glass during their final month. They're planning to keep the party going strong until the very last song.