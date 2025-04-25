Country Star Jordan Davis Unveils New Single ‘Learn The Hard Way’ After Recent Chart Success

Jordan Davis released his new single "Learn The Hard Way" on Friday. In it, he shows fans what heartbreak looks like from the person left behind's point of view with raw emotion and honesty. The track showed a stark contrast to Davis' previous songwriting style and themes as he played into vulnerability.

In an Instagram post ahead of the release, Davis wrote, “Think it's about time I share some more of what we've been working on… My new song, Learn The Hard Way, will be out on Friday,” alongside images evoking the song's emotional weight.

"Learn The Hard Way" followed his recent No. 1 single "Bar None," which made the top spot on the charts in the U.S. and U.K. While Davis is an artist on the rise in country music, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the song for weeks, as Davis shared teasers and remind fans to download his official app to listen to the new music first.

The song's rich lyrics and Davis's stripped-back production elevated Davis's growing range as a performer and writer. To celebrate the release, Davis hosted a live stream event to connect with fans and discuss the song's creative process.