Nantucket Film Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

The Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) unveiled its lineup for the 30th annual festival on Wednesday, April 23. More than 50 films will be featured during the festival from June 25 to 30.

Opening night on June 25 will feature one fiction and one nonfiction feature. "Twinless," written, produced, and directed by James Sweeney, tells the tale of two men who meet in a twin bereavement support group and forge an unlikely friendship. "Prime Minister," directed by Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz, reveals an inside look at the life of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The film explores her five years of power and beyond as she reimagined the concept of leadership on an international level.

The festival's closing night film, "Speak," is directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman. This documentary profiles teen orators who demonstrate dedication and artistry while preparing for oratory competitions.

Acclaimed filmmaker and past NFF honoree Ken Burns will return to the film festival to debut an exclusive first look at "The American Revolution." This upcoming six-part, 12-hour documentary series will premiere Nov. 16 on PBS. Directed by Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, this series on the American Revolution explores the young nation's struggle and the eight-year War for Independence.

According to the Nantucket Current, following the series preview, Burns will engage in conversation with bestselling author and historian Nathaniel Philbrick to talk about the production of the series and the lasting legacy of the American Revolution.

The NFF Centerpiece selection is National Geographic's "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story," commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Hollywood blockbuster film classic.

During the festival, the NFF will honor Tony Gilroy with the Visionary Storyteller Award. Alex Gibney will receive a special achievement in documentary storytelling award, and Joanna Calo will be presented with a special achievement in television writing award.