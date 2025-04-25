USA TODAY Names Cape Cod Establishment Best Waterfront Restaurant in the Nation

A Cape Cod restaurant boasting a spectacular view of the Atlantic Ocean has been named the best in the United States for waterfront dining.

In its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, USA TODAY named the Beach House Grill in Chatham No. 1 in its top 10 waterfront restaurants in America category.

USA TODAY editors commented on the following aspects about the dining experience at the Beach House Grill:

“Perched on the iconic sands of Cape Cod, the Beach House Grill serves up fresh, coastal cuisine with a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean. Their expansive outdoor patio offers a relaxed, inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of exceptional local seafood specials, including clams and lobster rolls. This casual beachfront restaurant also hosts live entertainment on weekends, creating the perfect setting for all ages.”

This recognition isn't the first time the Chatham community has received attention from USA TODAY. In August 2024, readers named the Chatham Bars Inn the No. 1 waterfront resort in America. The Beach House Grill is one of five restaurants at the hotel, which also include Bayview Terrace, Stars, The Sacred Cod, and The Veranda.

In compiling its 10Best Readers' Choice Awards lists, USA TODAY travel experts pick 20 nominees in categories ranging from food and lodging to activities and destinations. The publication then asks readers to vote to identify the top 10 selections in each category.

According to the restaurant's website, the Beach House Grill will open for the season on May 15, weather permitting. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner service will begin on June 10, with reservations available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Once the restaurant is open, reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling 508-945-6732.