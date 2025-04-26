Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – John Morgan Isn’t Giving Up No. 1

John Morgan isn't giving up that top spot just yet - "Friends Like That" holds on to the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. The rising star clearly has struck a chord with Boston listeners, and it doesn't seem like the momentum is slowing down.

LOCASH stays strong at No. 2 with "Hometown Home," riding the wave of their recent No. 1 and keeping the pressure on Morgan. And this week's biggest climb within the Top 5 comes from Cole Swindell, who jumps up to No. 3 with "Forever To Me," a song that's connecting more and more each week.

Morgan Wallen breaks into the Top 10 with "I'm The Problem" at No. 6, and Kane Brown also cracks it with "Backseat Driver," one of his most personal releases in recent memory.

The biggest mover of the week goes to Nate Smith. His vulnerable and emotional single "Fix What You Didn't Break" surges three spots to land at No. 15. That's the highest position the song has reached so far, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

There's one new entry this week: Riley Green debuts at No. 25 with "Worst Way."

Other notable movers: Dylan Scott's "This Town's Been Too Good To Us" slides out of the Top 5 to No. 7, while Jason Aldean climbs two spots to crack the Top 5 with "Whiskey Drink." Josh Ross also makes moves with "Single Again" inching closer to the Top 20 at No. 21.

