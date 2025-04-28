Island Creek Oysters to Launch New Raw Bar in Boston Seaport in Early June

New England's Island Creek Oysters is launching an outdoor, seasonal raw bar in Boston.

Eater Boston shared the news that the oyster company will be opening a raw bar in Boston's Seaport, 99 Autumn Lane, near the Boston Wharf Road, just before the official start of summer. A company representative confirmed with Eater Boston that the raw bar is set for an early June opening.

Although no menu has been announced for the new location, guests can expect a menu similar to what Island Creek Oysters offers at the raw bar at its Duxbury Bay farm: caviar, oysters, tinned fish, and light snacks such as clam dip.

Unlike its Duxbury raw bar counterpart, Island Creek Oysters' Seaport location will be open only during the warmer months. The company is hosting a sale on its gift cards to use at the new Seaport location upon opening.

Island Creek Oysters has been in business for more than 30 years. During that time, the oyster farm's founder, Skip Bennett, has grown the company into a significant seafood distributor for restaurants such as the French Laundry and Thomas Keller's Per Se. It also maintains an online direct-to-consumer operation; restaurants and retail spots in Duxbury and Portland, Maine; and a line of tinned fish, which launched last year.