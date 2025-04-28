One Martha’s Vineyard Community Named Most Beautiful Town to Visit in Massachusetts

Backstage Country
One small community in Massachusetts has been recognized as the state's most beautiful town to visit.

The travel site Culture Trip named Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard to its list of the "50 most beautiful towns to visit in each U.S. state." Editors of Culture Trip encouraged visitors to "take a stroll along the rows of historic whaling captains' houses, or just relax on the beautiful beaches."

[EMBED INSTAGRAM POST: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHV7R1Zxgmg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e50cfa9a-07ed-4fa6-b137-77a9d2d29668]

Culture Trip isn't the only source that highlights Edgartown's charms. Last year, Travel + Leisure added Edgartown to its list of the 12 best small East Coast towns to visit.

Here's what Travel + Leisure editors said about exploring the charms of Edgartown:

"Only accessible by boat and plane, Martha's Vineyard is no stranger to tourists. This island off the coast of Massachusetts is home to six small towns, each with its own unique identity and community feel. Edgartown is widely thought to be the prettiest of them, with its stately, American flag-adorned homes and the historic Cape Poge Lighthouse. Spend the day lounging by the water at South Beach or take the ferry to Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, a pristine barrier beach on Chappaquiddick Island."

Learn more about the community on Visit Edgartown's website.

