Tim McGraw Set to Perform at First-Ever MLB Game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee

Major League Baseball is set to make history on Saturday, Aug. 2, with the inaugural MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. This event marks the first regular-season MLB game ever played in the state, featuring a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. The game will be played on a temporary field constructed over part of the speedway's infield and high-banked track, transforming the iconic NASCAR venue into a baseball stadium.

Country music superstar Tim McGraw will headline a special pregame concert approximately an hour before the first pitch. All ticket holders will have access to the concert, which will also be displayed on the venue's Colossus video board. McGraw's performance adds a personal touch to the event, as his late father, Tug McGraw, was a celebrated MLB pitcher.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred emphasized the significance of hosting games in unique locations to broaden the league's audience and enhance the fan experience. "Big crowd, big crowd," Manfred said of what is expected at Bristol. "We think that it's an opportunity to have a really large audience for a major league game, and we think the setting in really a legendary speedway is going to be awesome for a baseball game."

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller highlighted the uniqueness of the event, stating, "We know that there's a uniqueness to it that is unmatched," Schiller said. "Playing a baseball game at a motor speedway and being part of that was really important also because this is part of where our fan base comes from. So we think many, maybe most of those fans are going to be Atlanta Braves fans."

You can buy tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic on MLB.com and Ticketmaster starting at $50 for upper-level tickets, and then you can purchase additional passes for special viewing areas closer to the concert stage.