2025 AMA Country Music Nominations Draw Fan Outrage Over Genre Labels

There has been a controversy among country music supporters surrounding the 2025 American Music Awards nominations, where fans were irate over several controversial nominations and snubs. Fans took to social media to rant against the AMA putting Beyoncé in this year's 2025 country nominations and saying that she should not be on a list with traditional country award contenders. Many country music fans believe this indicates an even more troubling trend in award shows, where pop crossover stars take precedence over traditional country musicians, and that conventional elements of country music will ultimately be erased.

The fact that Zach Top and Riley Green — two artists recognized for their commitment to an authentic country sound — were eliminated only fueled the outrage. Not only was Zach Top widely thought to be nominated, as the fans almost expected, but he also surprised many fans by not receiving recognition, with many likely frustrated.

Riley Green also seemed like a lock to receive a couple of nominations as he had just gone viral and was very popular, but he came up empty; fans were understandably upset. However, fans could at least take solace in the fact that The Red Clay Strays received recognition as a favorite country duo or group, which they felt most deserved.

Confusing matters further, country star Zach Bryan earned five nominations from the AMA, where he was put in the rock categories instead of country. Fans pointed to this as proof of larger problems with genre mislabeling and questioned how the AMA could even claim to know what is happening in music. The mislabeling prompted comments like, “In what world is the Great American Bar Scene a rock album,” and “The Great American Bar Scene was not a rock album,” echoing broader concerns that “rock music is in a desperate state these days.”