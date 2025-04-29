Fourth Annual New Bedford Family Fest Set for Saturday, May 3
New Bedford invites families from across the community to the fourth annual Family Fest. It will be held on Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center.
Free registration for Family Fest is available online.
Family Fest will offer a full slate of family-friendly activities kids and parents can enjoy together:
- Big Ryan's Tall Tales, a storytelling and puppet show
- Bracelet making
- Create your own kaleidoscope
- Exploring a police car and fire truck
- Face painting with artist Chakira Gonsalves
- Games and crafts
- Mindful Melodies with Rosemary Williams
- Obstacle course challenge
- Story Walk adventure
- The Prince of Mystery, Magician Skip Daniels, an all-ages magic show
More than 35 New Bedford community organizations, including the Community Boating Center, Little People's College, the New Bedford Free Public Library, Our Sisters' School, PACE, and the United Way Family Resource Center, will participate in the event.
“We are pleased to once again host Family Fest at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center, bringing providers and families together and making sure every child in New Bedford has access to enriching programs and opportunities,” said New Bedford Recreation and Parks Manager Miguel Neves in a statement shared with the NewBedfordGuide.com.
Family Fest is presented by the Greater New Bedford Youth Alliance, New Bedford Birth to 3rd Partnership, PACE Child Care Works, and New Bedford Parks, Recreation & Beaches.