Fourth Annual New Bedford Family Fest Set for Saturday, May 3

New Bedford invites families from across the community to the fourth annual Family Fest. It will be held on Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center.

Free registration for Family Fest is available online.

Family Fest will offer a full slate of family-friendly activities kids and parents can enjoy together:

Big Ryan's Tall Tales, a storytelling and puppet show

Bracelet making

Create your own kaleidoscope

Exploring a police car and fire truck

Face painting with artist Chakira Gonsalves

Games and crafts

Mindful Melodies with Rosemary Williams

Obstacle course challenge

Story Walk adventure

The Prince of Mystery, Magician Skip Daniels, an all-ages magic show

More than 35 New Bedford community organizations, including the Community Boating Center, Little People's College, the New Bedford Free Public Library, Our Sisters' School, PACE, and the United Way Family Resource Center, will participate in the event.

“We are pleased to once again host Family Fest at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center, bringing providers and families together and making sure every child in New Bedford has access to enriching programs and opportunities,” said New Bedford Recreation and Parks Manager Miguel Neves in a statement shared with the NewBedfordGuide.com.