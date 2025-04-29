Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Fourth Annual New Bedford Family Fest Set for Saturday, May 3

New Bedford invites families from across the community to the fourth annual Family Fest. It will be held on Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the…

Michael Vyskocil
Beautiful girl with blue eyes with painted butterfly on her face

Stock Photo

New Bedford invites families from across the community to the fourth annual Family Fest. It will be held on Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center.

Free registration for Family Fest is available online.

Family Fest will offer a full slate of family-friendly activities kids and parents can enjoy together:

  • Big Ryan's Tall Tales, a storytelling and puppet show
  • Bracelet making
  • Create your own kaleidoscope
  • Exploring a police car and fire truck
  • Face painting with artist Chakira Gonsalves
  • Games and crafts
  • Mindful Melodies with Rosemary Williams
  • Obstacle course challenge
  • Story Walk adventure
  • The Prince of Mystery, Magician Skip Daniels, an all-ages magic show

More than 35 New Bedford community organizations, including the Community Boating Center, Little People's College, the New Bedford Free Public Library, Our Sisters' School, PACE, and the United Way Family Resource Center, will participate in the event.

“We are pleased to once again host Family Fest at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center, bringing providers and families together and making sure every child in New Bedford has access to enriching programs and opportunities,” said New Bedford Recreation and Parks Manager Miguel Neves in a statement shared with the NewBedfordGuide.com.

Family Fest is presented by the Greater New Bedford Youth Alliance, New Bedford Birth to 3rd Partnership, PACE Child Care Works, and New Bedford Parks, Recreation & Beaches.

KidsNew Bedford
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
MBTA Plans Multiple Train Line Shutdowns for May Repairs
Local NewsMBTA Plans Multiple Train Line Shutdowns for May RepairsTim Staskiewicz
Award-Winning ‘Jaws’ Behind-the-Scenes Play Coming to Massachusetts Theaters for Film’s 50th Anniversary
Local NewsAward-Winning ‘Jaws’ Behind-the-Scenes Play Coming to Massachusetts Theaters for Film’s 50th AnniversaryTim Staskiewicz
Bertucci’s Closes Five Massachusetts Restaurants Following Third Bankruptcy Filing
Local NewsBertucci’s Closes Five Massachusetts Restaurants Following Third Bankruptcy FilingTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect