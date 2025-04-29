This Day in Country History: April 29

April 29 has seen concerts, benefit shows, and challenges for the country music industry. Outstanding events include country music superstars performing at the Stagecoach Festival in Southern California.

Cultural Milestones

These country music stars shared their music for the betterment of others:

2017: Who says pop stars can't perform at a country music festival? On April 29, at the Stagecoach Festival, country music queen Shania Twain brought pop performer Nick Jonas on stage to sing "Party for Two." Mixing genres at a music festival is not unheard of. Country stars often appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Who says pop stars can't perform at a country music festival? On April 29, at the Stagecoach Festival, country music queen Shania Twain brought pop performer Nick Jonas on stage to sing "Party for Two." Mixing genres at a music festival is not unheard of. Country stars often appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. 2018: Country superstar Jason Aldean raised nearly $30,000 for cancer research for Susan G. Komen at the iconic Joe's Bar in Chicago, Illinois. Aldean delighted fans at this sold-out charity event with his smash hits "Take a Little Ride" and "A Little More Summertime."

Country superstar Jason Aldean raised nearly $30,000 for cancer research for Susan G. Komen at the iconic Joe's Bar in Chicago, Illinois. Aldean delighted fans at this sold-out charity event with his smash hits "Take a Little Ride" and "A Little More Summertime." 2019: Country music band Old Dominion visited the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in Southern California on April 29. The band members spent time with children and their families, playing games, singing to the patients, and posing for photo ops with the children.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The annual Stagecoach Festival is held in the Colorado Desert in Indio, California, at the end of April or early May. Artists who have headlined at country music's biggest party on April 29 over the years include:

2017: Shania Twain, Brett Eldredge, and Willie Nelson and Family were among the headlining acts at this event on April 29, 2017. Supporting artists included Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, and Jamey Johnson.

Shania Twain, Brett Eldredge, and Willie Nelson and Family were among the headlining acts at this event on April 29, 2017. Supporting artists included Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, and Jamey Johnson. 2018: Superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood headlined the festival. Kane Brown, Brett Young, and Colter Wall also gave exciting performances.

Superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood headlined the festival. Kane Brown, Brett Young, and Colter Wall also gave exciting performances. 2022: Headliners on April 29 included Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Midland. Fans also sang and danced during thrilling performances from Tanya Tucker, Jordan Davis, and The Cactus Blossoms.

Headliners on April 29 included Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Midland. Fans also sang and danced during thrilling performances from Tanya Tucker, Jordan Davis, and The Cactus Blossoms. 2023: Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and Gabby Barrett headlined at the Stagecoach Festival on this day in 2023. Niko Moon, Morgan Wade, and Mary Chapin Carpenter were among the other star performers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Industry changes and challenges on April 29 over the years include:

2008: The late Toby Keith was on tour performing for the U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan when he, his band, and the troops had to take cover due to an attack by the Taliban. Keith and about 2,500 soldiers took refuge in a bunker during the attack, where Toby Keith signed autographs for the lucky soldiers.

The late Toby Keith was on tour performing for the U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan when he, his band, and the troops had to take cover due to an attack by the Taliban. Keith and about 2,500 soldiers took refuge in a bunker during the attack, where Toby Keith signed autographs for the lucky soldiers. 2021: The Zac Brown Band signed a contract with Warner Music Nashville. CEO John Esposito stated, “Their songs have ceaselessly fed our hearts and souls, and I am so proud to welcome them to our label home as we journey together into this new chapter.”