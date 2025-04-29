Win Tickets to Country Ding Music Festival!

Get ready, the very first Country Ding Music Festival is coming to The Hangout at Union Point in Weymouth on Saturday, September 6th!

Catch live performances from Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Bayker Blankenship, Karley Scott Collins, Timmy Brown, Houston Bernard, and Ayla Brown — plus mouth-watering BBQ, local brews, family fun, and VIP experiences!

Early Bird Tickets are just $50, and VIP passes are $150 when you use code PEOPLE

Tickets on sale this Friday, May 2nd at 10am.

Get your tickets now at dingmusicfestival.com — and we'll see you at The Country Ding!