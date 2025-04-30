Backstage Country
Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Some Favorites Off New Albums

Last Friday was a big release day in the country music genre. A few huge albums, a brand new single – we have a lot to cover! Here’s what I’m…

Ben

Last Friday was a big release day in the country music genre. A few huge albums, a brand new single - we have a lot to cover! Here's what I'm loving this week:

John Morgan - Kid Myself

John Morgan dropped his debut album Carolina Blue, and the song "Kid Myself" is from that release. It was actually released a few months prior to the full album, but this is one of the best songs on it. I got the chance to talk with John about the record and he said that song was very meaningful to him.

Chris Janson - Me and a Beer

A song that is going to be on an album coming at some point this summer, Chris Janson dropped "Me and a Beer Can" to signal that the mentioned season is quickly approaching. It's another Chris Janson jam.

Tucker Wetmore - Brunette

Get ready to hear this one a LOT. It came out last Friday - part of his debut album release. When I heard it for the first time, I instantly thought 'TikTok song.' Watch this one blow up.

