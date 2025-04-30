Boston’s Swan Boats: A Family Legacy Lives On

Boston's iconic swan boats have returned to the lagoon in the Public Garden to launch a new season. The legacy behind this celebrated Boston tradition remains in the hands of Lyn Paget, owner of Boston's swan boats and the great-granddaughter of Robert Paget, who first introduced them to the garden.

According to a WBUR report, during the late 1860s, Lyn's great-grandfather obtained a license to rent rowboats on the Public Garden's lagoon. After watching Richard Wagner's opera "Lohengrin," in which a soldier boards a swan-drawn boat to rescue a princess, with his wife Julia, Robert decided to create the swan boats.

"The concept was to make it appear, from a distance, that the swan is actually driving the boat," Lyn said. Her great-grandfather created the illusion by using propeller-powered pontoon boats with a driver's box hidden by giant swans made from copper and painted to look like real swans.

The first swan boats launched in the Public Garden lagoon in 1877. Robert died a year later from tuberculosis, leaving Julia to continue operating the business.

“In my book, Julia's a hero,” Lyn said. “And perhaps some of her diligence came from the practical need to feed her family. But I also believe she was committed to her husband's dream, and that's never lost on me.”

Julia continued to run the business until her children — including Lyn's grandfather — took over. In 1952, Lyn's parents helmed the company, running it for more than 50 years. Lyn, who recalls selling tickets for rides as a teenager, took over as leader during the mid-1990s.