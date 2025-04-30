Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Eric Church: Full List of 2025 Tour Dates

Eric Church is hitting the road this fall in support of his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, and he’s bringing a few friends along for the ride. Dubbed the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Eric Church performs during the 2025 Mack, Jack &amp; McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Chris Saucedo/Getty Images

Eric Church is hitting the road this fall in support of his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, and he's bringing a few friends along for the ride.

Dubbed the "Free The Machine Tour," Church will kick things off on September 12 in Pittsburgh and wrap the tour on November 15 in Inglewood, Calif. Providing support on the tour are Elle King, Marcus King Band, and Charles Wesley Godwin.

The Chief's official website states, "Tickets to most shows are available to the general public beginning next Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time (with the Philadelphia date on sale May 16). As always, premium members of the Church Choir will have early access to tickets through the Church Choir presale beginning Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Premium members should check their email for presale details and can log in at EricChurch.com or the official Eric Church app to access their unique codes. A registration presale via Seated, available to non-premium Church Choir members and the general public, kicks off Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. To register, please visit EricChurch.com and sign up for your desired date."

Eric Church - 2025 Free The Machine Tour Dates

Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena^
Sept. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena^
Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center^
Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden^
Sept. 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center^
Sept. 25 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center*
Sept. 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum*
Sept. 27 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena*
Oct. 2 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*
Oct. 3 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena*
Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*
Oct. 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena*
Oct. 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena*
Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center#
Oct. 24 — Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena#
Oct. 25 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena#
Nov. 6 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena#
Nov. 7 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center#
Nov. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena#
Nov. 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center#
Nov. 14 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State#
Nov. 15 — Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome#

^Elle King
*Marchus King Band
#Charles Wesley Godwin

Eric Church
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Some Favorites Off New Albums
MusicBen’s Songs You Need To Hear – Some Favorites Off New AlbumsBen
This Day in Country History: April 30
MusicThis Day in Country History: April 30Kristina Hall
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gets No ACM Award Nods Despite Grammy Success
MusicBeyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gets No ACM Award Nods Despite Grammy SuccessJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect