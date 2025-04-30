Eric Church: Full List of 2025 Tour Dates

Eric Church is hitting the road this fall in support of his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, and he's bringing a few friends along for the ride.



Dubbed the "Free The Machine Tour," Church will kick things off on September 12 in Pittsburgh and wrap the tour on November 15 in Inglewood, Calif. Providing support on the tour are Elle King, Marcus King Band, and Charles Wesley Godwin.



The Chief's official website states, "Tickets to most shows are available to the general public beginning next Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time (with the Philadelphia date on sale May 16). As always, premium members of the Church Choir will have early access to tickets through the Church Choir presale beginning Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Premium members should check their email for presale details and can log in at EricChurch.com or the official Eric Church app to access their unique codes. A registration presale via Seated, available to non-premium Church Choir members and the general public, kicks off Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. To register, please visit EricChurch.com and sign up for your desired date."