Mother’s Day, Festivals, Tours Make for a Busy May in Salem

May's arrival in Salem means Mother's Day events, festivals, programs, and tours to celebrate the season. Mark your May calendar for the following events to experience this month.

Mother's Day Celebrations

Rev 250 Tour

Discover Salem's role in the American Revolution with Salem Historical Tours‘ new Rev 250 Tour. During the tour, participants will hear stories about the community's resistance to British rule and discover how bold actions helped shape Salem and the nation's fight for independence.

Special Events

Water-Based Activities

Mahi Cruises: Beginning May 16, Mahi Cruises will offer harbor cruises, sunset cruises, and live music on the water.

New England Pirate Museum: This Salem attraction reopens for the season on Thursday, May 1. Purchase a combination ticket with the Witch Dungeon Museum and Witch History Museum and save $8 on admission.

Schooner Fame will embark on its 23rd season on May 23. The ship will provide public sailings, private charters, and Marine Society Outings for children ages 8 to 14.