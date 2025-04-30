Mother’s Day, Festivals, Tours Make for a Busy May in Salem
May's arrival in Salem means Mother's Day events, festivals, programs, and tours to celebrate the season. Mark your May calendar for the following events to experience this month.
Mother's Day Celebrations
- Mother's Day brunch at the Hawthorne Hotel (reservations are required)
- Mother's Day high tea at St. Peter's-San Pedro Episcopal Church ($15 per person)
Rev 250 Tour
Discover Salem's role in the American Revolution with Salem Historical Tours‘ new Rev 250 Tour. During the tour, participants will hear stories about the community's resistance to British rule and discover how bold actions helped shape Salem and the nation's fight for independence.
Special Events
- El Punto Restaurant & Mural Tour: Take a free walking tour through Salem's historic Point neighborhood and discover the colorful murals of the Punto Urban Art Museum. Encounter local history and culture, while enjoying delicious bites from neighborhood eateries.
- Massachusetts Poetry Festival: Experience poetry, readings, open mics, and workshops that feature more than 100 poets and performers.
- Salem Horror Fest 8: Explore this bold lineup of horror films and events, highlighting diverse perspectives and creative storytelling.
- “Ugly Talents, Unholy Saints” Artist Reception: Meet the artists of this new exhibit at Salem Art Gallery.
Water-Based Activities
- Mahi Cruises: Beginning May 16, Mahi Cruises will offer harbor cruises, sunset cruises, and live music on the water.
- New England Pirate Museum: This Salem attraction reopens for the season on Thursday, May 1. Purchase a combination ticket with the Witch Dungeon Museum and Witch History Museum and save $8 on admission.
- Schooner Fame will embark on its 23rd season on May 23. The ship will provide public sailings, private charters, and Marine Society Outings for children ages 8 to 14.
