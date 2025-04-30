Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Mother’s Day, Festivals, Tours Make for a Busy May in Salem

May’s arrival in Salem means Mother’s Day events, festivals, programs, and tours to celebrate the season. Mark your May calendar for the following events to experience this month.  Mother’s Day…

Michael Vyskocil
Close-up of woman receiving greeting card from her daughter on Mother's day.

Stock Photo

May's arrival in Salem means Mother's Day events, festivals, programs, and tours to celebrate the season. Mark your May calendar for the following events to experience this month. 

Mother's Day Celebrations

Rev 250 Tour

Discover Salem's role in the American Revolution with Salem Historical Tours‘ new Rev 250 Tour. During the tour, participants will hear stories about the community's resistance to British rule and discover how bold actions helped shape Salem and the nation's fight for independence.

Special Events

Water-Based Activities

  • Mahi Cruises: Beginning May 16, Mahi Cruises will offer harbor cruises, sunset cruises, and live music on the water. 
  • New England Pirate Museum: This Salem attraction reopens for the season on Thursday, May 1. Purchase a combination ticket with the Witch Dungeon Museum and Witch History Museum and save $8 on admission.
  • Schooner Fame will embark on its 23rd season on May 23. The ship will provide public sailings, private charters, and Marine Society Outings for children ages 8 to 14. 

View more things to do on the Destination Salem website.

MassachusettsMother's DaySalem
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 2-May 4
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 2-May 4Jennifer Eggleston
Largest Inflatable Water Park in US Calls Cape Cod Home
Local NewsLargest Inflatable Water Park in US Calls Cape Cod HomeMichael Vyskocil
Teenager driver commited a minor offence and handing over her licence to a police officer reaching towards the open window.Police officer controlling traffic on the road
Local NewsNH DMV Sees Surge in Appointments for REAL ID Ahead of May 7 DeadlineMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect