New Wareham Business Association Bands Members Together to Support Small Businesses

Business owners in Wareham have formed the Wareham Business Association, a new nonprofit organization designed to support small businesses in the community.

The association comprises employees and owners of small businesses in town. According to Kendall Peabody, association president and owner of Lucky Goat Brewery, the organization aims to benefit business owners and their customers.

“We want to help improve the business environment and help improve Wareham as a whole,” Peabody said in a statement shared with Wareham Week. “We're trying to focus on what we can do to make businesses flourish.”

Although the association is still in its development stage, Peabody said some details are being worked out amid its growth. The association plans to organize various events and projects throughout the year to attract more people downtown.

Association leaders are waiting to hear from the state about its official nonprofit status. They have already organized a pickleball tournament to raise funds for the Gleason Family YMCA.

Peabody said that the new association is dedicated to promoting Main Street businesses and supporting businesses in East and West Wareham and Onset.