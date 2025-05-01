Lainey Wilson Joins Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’
What can’t Lainey Wilson do? In addition to taking the country music world by storm, Wilson is set to make her feature film debut in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Reminders of Him. And hopefully, no drama will surround this adaptation, unlike another one of Hoover’s books-turned-films.
Lainey Wilson and Her Film Debut
The movie is not Wilson’s first acting venture. The recently engaged country music sensation already appeared in season 5 of Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama series starring Kevin Costner. Wilson played Abby, a musician. Taylor Sheridan, who created the series, revealed he created the character specifically for Wilson.
Wilson joins the cast of Reminders of Him, which includes Maika Monroe (The Guest), Tyriq Withers (Legacies), Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and Nicholas Duvernay (Purple Hearts).
What Reminders of Him is About
As reported by Variety, the movie is described as a “transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart.” Reminders of Him follows the story of Kenna Rowan (Monroe), who returns home after serving five years in prison for a drunk driving accident that resulted in her boyfriend’s death. She hoped to reconnect with her young daughter, but her late boyfriend's parents raised the child.
Along with the rest of the community, they shut Kenna out and blocked her from having a relationship with her. The only person who seems to be on her side is local bar owner Ledger Ward (Withers), who eventually becomes an important part of her life. Pankow plays Scotty Landry, Kenna’s first love and the father of her daughter.
No official announcement yet on Wilson’s role.
Vanessa Caswill directs Reminders of Him, which is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.