Lainey Wilson Joins Film Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’

What can’t Lainey Wilson do? In addition to taking the country music world by storm, Wilson is set to make her feature film debut in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Reminders of Him. And hopefully, no drama will surround this adaptation, unlike another one of Hoover’s boo k s-turned-films .

As reported by Variety, the movie is described as a “transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart.” Reminders of Him follows the story of Kenna Rowan (Monroe), who returns home after serving five years in prison for a drunk driving accident that resulted in her boyfriend’s death. She hoped to reconnect with her young daughter, but her late boyfriend's parents raised the child.



Along with the rest of the community, they shut Kenna out and blocked her from having a relationship with her. The only person who seems to be on her side is local bar owner Ledger Ward (Withers), who eventually becomes an important part of her life. Pankow plays Scotty Landry, Kenna’s first love and the father of her daughter.