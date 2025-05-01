Shaboozey Drops Expanded Album Featuring Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell

Multi-platinum artist Shaboozey has released Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition, an 18-track expansion of his RIAA Platinum-certified album, available now via EMPIRE. The project includes six new songs and collaborations with Jelly Roll, Myles Smith, and Sierra Ferrell, further blending country, hip-hop, and Americana influences.

Shaboozey shared, "Putting out the completed version of Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going meant a lot to me — it felt like finishing a conversation I wasn't quite done having. These songs gave me the space to reflect, to heal, and to dream bigger than before. I poured every part of my journey into this record, and I'm really proud of how far it's come. Now that it's complete, I'm excited for the world to sit with it, feel it, and maybe see a little bit of themselves in it, too."

The album features the hit single "Amen" with Jelly Roll, accompanied by a visualizer that showcases the duo's chemistry and genre-defying sound. Other standout tracks include "Blink Twice" featuring Myles Smith and "Fire and Gasoline." The original album's breakout hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," achieved 8x RIAA-Platinum certification and tied the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" with 19 weeks.