Taylor Swift’s Former Hyannis Port Mansion on the Market $14.995M

A Hyannis Port mansion formerly owned by Taylor Swift is on the real estate market with a price tag of $14.995 million. Mansion Global called it “the most expensive listing in the exclusive coastal enclave.”

Family Handyman noted that the 1928 home overlooks a private beach and Nantucket Sound. The 1.1-acre property comes with “200 feet of ocean frontage” and a 5,000-square-foot home with “seven bedrooms, a sunroom and pergola, a pool deck and fire pit, and a large dining room facing the water for hosting.” It also “features the whitewashed walls, beamed ceilings, and sash windows evocative of a classic New England summer.”

The home also sits across from the famed Kennedy compound. According to Mansion Global, which consulted public records for the property, Swift owned the Marchant Avenue home briefly after a “summer fling” with Connor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in late 2012.

In 2013, Swift put the home back on the market. The home's current owners are the ones who bought it from Swift. According to property records, the real estate transaction was done through an LLC approved by Swift's longtime business manager, Jesse Schaudies.