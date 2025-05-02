2 Massachusetts Restaurants Named Among America’s Best Restaurants by Love Food

The food publication Love Food has named two Massachusetts restaurants among the best in the United States.

Sullivan's Castle Island in South Boston ranked No. 55 on the list. Love Food editors praised the restaurant's blend of classic American fare and Irish-themed cuisine.

"Locally sourced seafood is turned into a slew of Boston favorites — fried fish sandwiches, clam chowder, and lobster rolls — while hot dogs, hamburgers, and bread are made in the city and delivered fresh. Served from a seaside shack, Sullivan's food is a popular choice after a day at the beach, and there's another location in nearby Hanover, too."

Dorchester is home to the No. 36 spot on the list, Comfort Kitchen. The restaurant secured a 2024 James Beard nomination for best new restaurant following its 2023 opening as an independent restaurant. Here's what Love Food had to say about the dining experience at Comfort Kitchen:

"This eatery takes diners on a journey around the world with a menu showcasing the cuisine of the African diaspora, from jerk duck leg with rice and peas to tahini eggplant with herb piri piri. Stop by for brunch and sample Southern shrimp and grits, West African pepper stew, or veggie and pork momos (Nepali dumplings)."