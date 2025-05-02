Andie Summers Show’s “Crown Her In Carats”
In partnership withCurb Records
Mother's Day is just around the corner and we want to celebrate the queens!
The Andie Summers Show wants you to nominate the mom in your life below and tell us why she is the best!
We will take your "Mom-inations" and one lucky mom will win a $20,000 diamond ring! No, that is not a typo. A $20,000 diamond ring!
Thanks to our friend Kelsey Hart & Curb Records!
