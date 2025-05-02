Backstage Country
Andie Summers Show’s “Crown Her In Carats”

Curb Records

Mother's Day is just around the corner and we want to celebrate the queens!

The Andie Summers Show wants you to nominate the mom in your life below and tell us why she is the best!

We will take your "Mom-inations" and one lucky mom will win a $20,000 diamond ring! No, that is not a typo. A $20,000 diamond ring!

Thanks to our friend Kelsey Hart & Curb Records!

Contest Rules

Mother's Day
