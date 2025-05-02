Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Did The Song Of The Summer Just Drop?

Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck, and today we have a good one! Each week, I share with you all of the new country music releases that you should check out. Let's get right into it!

Hot Off The Press: Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - "Backup Plan"

After their fiery debut of "Backup Plan" at Stagecoach last weekend, Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs officially released the anthemic duet today. Packed with electric guitar riffs and and their unmistakable vocals, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest country hits of the summer!

Album Drop: Eric Church - Evangeline Vs. The Machine

Eric Church is pushing his creative boundaries once again with this eight-song album, featuring tracks like "Hands Of Time," "Darkest Hour," and "Johnny." He promises to keep surprising fans, and this project is provides truth to that promise - another chapter in his evolving sound.

Rising Star Spotlight: Hudson Westbrook - "House Again"

At just 20 years old, Hudson Westbrook is making a striking first impression with "House Again." His emotional delivery and unique vocal choices set him apart. The track's emotional chorus makes it a must-listen for anyone looking for country music's next big thing.

On Your Radar: Jon Pardi - "Friday Night Heartbreaker"