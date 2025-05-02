Backstage Country
Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Did The Song Of The Summer Just Drop?

Welcome to Ben’s Friday Soundcheck, and today we have a good one! Each week, I share with you all of the new country music releases that you should check out….

Ben

Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck, and today we have a good one! Each week, I share with you all of the new country music releases that you should check out. Let's get right into it!

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Hot Off The Press: Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - "Backup Plan"

After their fiery debut of "Backup Plan" at Stagecoach last weekend, Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs officially released the anthemic duet today. Packed with electric guitar riffs and and their unmistakable vocals, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest country hits of the summer!

ALBUM DROP

Album Drop: Eric Church - Evangeline Vs. The Machine

Eric Church is pushing his creative boundaries once again with this eight-song album, featuring tracks like "Hands Of Time," "Darkest Hour," and "Johnny." He promises to keep surprising fans, and this project is provides truth to that promise - another chapter in his evolving sound.

RISING STAR SPOTLIGHT

Rising Star Spotlight: Hudson Westbrook - "House Again"

At just 20 years old, Hudson Westbrook is making a striking first impression with "House Again." His emotional delivery and unique vocal choices set him apart. The track's emotional chorus makes it a must-listen for anyone looking for country music's next big thing.

ON YOUR RADAR

On Your Radar: Jon Pardi - "Friday Night Heartbreaker"

Jon Pardi's latest single arrives with a dark, cinematic video set in Nashville's Printer's Alley, blending honky-tonk rhythms with an edgy, modern feel. He's about to embark on a tour this summer, and this song is going to shoot up the charts because of it.

BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
