Rob Gronkowski to Host Charity Pickleball Match on May 28

A familiar face for New England Patriots fans is heading back to Massachusetts at the end of May. Look for him on the pickleball court, not the football field, this time.

Through his partnership with the Jimmy Fund and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will host "Pickleball for a Purpose" on Wednesday, May 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Natick Mall's Bosse pickleball facility, 310 Speen St. According to a Wicked Local report, the charity event will raise funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

As of Thursday, May 1, more than $13,700 has been raised toward a goal of $150,000.

If you want to play pickleball, you can register as an individual or a team of two online. After registering, you or your team can begin raising funds for the Jimmy Fund and Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. The top four fundraising teams and one wild-card team will earn the opportunity to play pickleball with Gronk and friends.

If you want to catch the action but don't want to participate, you can purchase a spectator ticket. To receive one, individuals must make a $187 donation at charity.pledgeit.org/pickleball and email ChloeC_Rogan@dfci.harvard.edu to confirm the donation. A limited number of tickets are available.