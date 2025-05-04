This Day in Country History: May 4

Many significant events have happened on May 4 in the country music industry. Loretta Lynn had a stroke, which she recovered from, Jennifer Nettles from Sugarland fell and broke a rib, and Nashville suffered from a devastating flood, causing damage to the Grand Ole Opry. This day has also witnessed great performances and Recording Industry Association of America certifications.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant events on May 4 in past years include:

2016: Husky-voiced singer Chris Stapleton's version of "Tennessee Whiskey" was certified Platinum by the RIAA. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for “It Takes a Woman,” marking his 11th career Grammy.

Cultural Milestones

1959: The legendary Randy Travis was born on May 4. Travis is a major influence on country music, maintaining traditional country music roots and gospel with hits such as "Three Wooden Crosses," "If I Didn't Have You" and "There'll Always Be a Honkey Tonk Somewhere." The singer-songwriter is one of the biggest-selling country music artists of all time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From the Stagecoach Festival to the Ryman Auditorium, there were fabulous performances on May 4:

2008: Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, George Jones, and Billy Joe Shaver performed on the final day of the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. This festival is organized by the same people who host the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, featuring pop and R&B stars.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music artists have faced challenges on May 4:

2010: During the devastating floods in Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry had to close and move performances, including the one on May 4, to its War Memorial Auditorium. Marty Stuart performed, and Senator Lamar Alexander played the "Tennessee Waltz" on keyboards.

