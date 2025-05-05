Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – John Morgan Locks Down No. 1

It was another big week at the top of the countdown! John Morgan holds on the No. 1 spot for the third straight week with "Friends Like That," a collaboration with his good friend Jason Aldean. The song continued its impressive run as one of the most demanded songs of the year in Boston. His rise to the top has been one of the best musical stories of the spring, and this song shows no signs of slowing down.

Tyler Hubbard moves up one spot to No. 2 with "Park," pushing past Cole Swindell's "Forever To Me," which now sits at No. 3, and keeping the top spots on the chart very competitive. Jason Aldean's "Whiskey Drink" climbs to No. 4, marking his highest peak on the countdown this year, while former chart-topper LOCASH slips to No. 5 with "Hometown Home."

Morgan Wallen entered the countdown with a brand-new-song "Just In Case." He is no stranger to the countdown, and adding a brand-new entry shakes things up in the lower half of the list. A very impactful debut.

The Top 10 saw some reshuffling: Kane Brown rose to No. 7 with "Backseat Driver," jumping past Jelly Roll's "Liar" at No. 8. Megan Moroney rounds out the top 10 with "Am I Okay," showing momentum after weeks hovering just outside the elite group of songs.

In the mid-chart section, Nate Smith's "Fix What You Didn't Break" jumps another spot to No. 14, continuing his streak of big moves. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's second song on the chart "Heart of Stone," holds strong at No. 15. Lower on the chart, Carly Pearce's "Truck On Fire" stays on the board at No. 22, and Riley Green's "Worst Way" hangs in at No. 24.

This Week's Chart

25. Morgan Wallen - Just In Case

24. Riley Green - Worst Way

23. Drew Baldridge - Tough People

22. Carly Pearce - Truck On Fire

21. Bailey Zimmerman - Holy Smokes

20. Josh Ross - Single Again

19. Luke Bryan - Country Song Came On

18. Ella Langley - Weren't For The Wind

17. Zach Top - I Never Lie

16. Jackson Dean - Heavens To Betsy

15. Jelly Roll - Heart Of Stone

14. Nate Smith - Fix What You Didn't Break

13. Blake Shelton - Texas

12. Rascal Flatts f/ Jonas Brothers - I Dare You

11. Parmalee - Cowgirl

10. Megan Moroney - Am I Okay

9. Sam Hunt - Country House

8. Jelly Roll - Liar

7. Kane Brown - Backseat Driver

6. Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem

5. LOCASH - Hometown Home

4. Jason Aldean - Whiskey Drink

3. Cole Swindell - Forever To Me

2. Tyler Hubbard - Park