Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – John Morgan Locks Down No. 1
It was another big week at the top of the countdown! John Morgan holds on the No. 1 spot for the third straight week with "Friends Like That," a collaboration with his good friend Jason Aldean. The song continued its impressive run as one of the most demanded songs of the year in Boston. His rise to the top has been one of the best musical stories of the spring, and this song shows no signs of slowing down.
Tyler Hubbard moves up one spot to No. 2 with "Park," pushing past Cole Swindell's "Forever To Me," which now sits at No. 3, and keeping the top spots on the chart very competitive. Jason Aldean's "Whiskey Drink" climbs to No. 4, marking his highest peak on the countdown this year, while former chart-topper LOCASH slips to No. 5 with "Hometown Home."
Morgan Wallen entered the countdown with a brand-new-song "Just In Case." He is no stranger to the countdown, and adding a brand-new entry shakes things up in the lower half of the list. A very impactful debut.
The Top 10 saw some reshuffling: Kane Brown rose to No. 7 with "Backseat Driver," jumping past Jelly Roll's "Liar" at No. 8. Megan Moroney rounds out the top 10 with "Am I Okay," showing momentum after weeks hovering just outside the elite group of songs.
In the mid-chart section, Nate Smith's "Fix What You Didn't Break" jumps another spot to No. 14, continuing his streak of big moves. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's second song on the chart "Heart of Stone," holds strong at No. 15. Lower on the chart, Carly Pearce's "Truck On Fire" stays on the board at No. 22, and Riley Green's "Worst Way" hangs in at No. 24.
This Week's Chart
25. Morgan Wallen - Just In Case
24. Riley Green - Worst Way
23. Drew Baldridge - Tough People
22. Carly Pearce - Truck On Fire
21. Bailey Zimmerman - Holy Smokes
20. Josh Ross - Single Again
19. Luke Bryan - Country Song Came On
18. Ella Langley - Weren't For The Wind
17. Zach Top - I Never Lie
16. Jackson Dean - Heavens To Betsy
15. Jelly Roll - Heart Of Stone
14. Nate Smith - Fix What You Didn't Break
13. Blake Shelton - Texas
12. Rascal Flatts f/ Jonas Brothers - I Dare You
11. Parmalee - Cowgirl
10. Megan Moroney - Am I Okay
9. Sam Hunt - Country House
8. Jelly Roll - Liar
7. Kane Brown - Backseat Driver
6. Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem
5. LOCASH - Hometown Home
4. Jason Aldean - Whiskey Drink
3. Cole Swindell - Forever To Me
2. Tyler Hubbard - Park
1. John Morgan f/ Jason Aldean - Friends Like That